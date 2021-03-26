Florida's Lt. Governor Among Guests at Doral Pop-Up Vaccine Event

The city of Doral offered a pop-up site for the COVID-19 vaccine to residents with pre-registered appointments only Friday and got a special appearance from Florida’s Lieutenant Governor, Jeanette Nunez.

Although the site at Doral Legacy Park is operating for one day only, 500 vaccines will be administered and the city’s mayor says he hopes to offer more vaccination options to residents in the near future.

“It helps us get these vaccinations out which is critical to move from the new normal to normal,’ said Mayor Juan Carols Bermudez. “I’m excited as more vaccines will become available”

The event came as state officials announced starting next Monday residents 40 and older can get their shots. The following week on April 5th, all adults 18 and up will become eligible.

“We’re kind of at the end of this long road,” said resident Natalia Bravo. “It’s good that now we can go out and feel safe.”

Florida is expecting to receive a supply of close to 700,000 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines by next week and hopes to have more as the age limit requirements continue to drop.

“It’s a great opportunity,” said Ana Jid. “I think everyone should could get vaccinated”

Bermudez also announced another pop-up site will become available April 7th at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, located at 11691 Northwest 25th Street, which hopes to administer another 250 vaccine doses.