Food Distribution Held Ahead of Tropical Park Reopening During Pandemic

Nearly 700 cars got a chance to get some fresh food and supplies Tuesday at a food distribution event held at Tropical Park - one day before the park will open back up as part of Miami-Dade’s gradual return to normal amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cars lined up well before sunrise, ready to give everything from fresh vegetables to milk and even coffee at the event.

“I think any help, any help counts, especially right now,” said State Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin, a Republican from the 119th district including parts of Miami-Dade.

Members of the Florida House of Representatives were among the dozens of volunteers who joined Feeding South Florida in helping at the event, which saw all the food distributed in less than two hours.

“We started this morning at around 8:30 a.m., but people were lining up at 3, 4 a.m.,” said State Rep. Vance Aloupis, a Republican from the 115h district. “We’re doing everything we can to help.”

Cars rolled through ahead of the reopening scheduled for Wednesday morning. Across the area, everything from golf courses to marinas are expected to welcome the public back across Broward and Miami-Dade counties.



“I think it’s time to open up parks. I think at some point, we have to start opening up slowly and responsibly,” said State Rep. Daniel Perez, a Republican from the 116th district. “Parks are the perfect first step for that. Allow people to get out in the community, exercise while continuing to maintain their social distancing.”



Mayors from both counties said police will be at locations to enforce the social distancing rules, which will include no contact sports, one way paths on trails and no large gatherings.