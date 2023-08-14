Former aide to Miami mayor Rene Pedrosa sentenced to 6 years in child pornography case

A former aide to the Mayor of Miami is now headed to federal prison, after a judge sentenced him to six years in a child pornography case.

51-year-old Rene Pedrosa initially faced charges including producing child porn and enticing a minor into sexual activity -- stemming from an incident at Miami City Hall back in November 2019 -- when Pedrosa served as a spokesperson for Mayor Francis Suarez.

In a plea deal back in May, Pedrosa pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography and prosecutors dropped all other charges.

Pedrosa was quiet in front of cameras outside the courthouse Monday, but inside -- he reportedly apologized to the victim's family and told the judge, "I was the adult in the room. I should have done more. I should have said more."

The judge sentenced him to six years in federal prison, then supervised release for 15 years after that.

The victim was not present Monday, but shared a statement saying he struggles to cope with the trauma of what happened to him.

His mother wiped away tears and told the judge that she wanted justice for her son.

Pedrosa must surrender to U.S. Marshals on Wednesday.