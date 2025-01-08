Former Broward ‘Principal of the Year' arrested for allegedly impersonating police

A longtime Broward principal who was once named the county's "Principal of the Year" has been arrested for allegedly impersonating police.

Karlton Johnson, 58, was arrested Tuesday by the Florida Highway Patrol on a charge of impersonating a law enforcement officer, Broward jail records showed.

Broward Sheriff's Office Karlton Johnson

Johnson is currently the principal of Cypress Run Education Center in Pompano Beach, according to the school's website.

He was previously principal of Blanche Ely High School, also in Pompano Beach. He had been named the county's "Principal of the Year" in 2016.

Further details of Johnson's arrest weren't available.

Johnson was expected to appear in bond court Wednesday. Attorney information wasn't available.

Broward County Public Schools officials released a statement on the arrest.

"The employee in question will be reassigned pending the outcome of the law enforcement investigation," Wednesday's statement read. "In the interim, the Assistant Principal will assume responsibility for the school to ensure continuity of leadership and operations."