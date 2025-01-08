Broward County

Former Broward ‘Principal of the Year' arrested for allegedly impersonating police

Karlton Johnson, 58, was arrested Tuesday by the Florida Highway Patrol on a charge of impersonating a law enforcement officer, Broward jail records showed

By Steve Litz and Brian Hamacher

A longtime Broward principal who was once named the county's "Principal of the Year" has been arrested for allegedly impersonating police.

Karlton Johnson, 58, was arrested Tuesday by the Florida Highway Patrol on a charge of impersonating a law enforcement officer, Broward jail records showed.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE
Karlton Johnson
Broward Sheriff's Office
Karlton Johnson

Johnson is currently the principal of Cypress Run Education Center in Pompano Beach, according to the school's website.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

He was previously principal of Blanche Ely High School, also in Pompano Beach. He had been named the county's "Principal of the Year" in 2016.

Further details of Johnson's arrest weren't available.

Local

6 to Know 5 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Miami international airport 4 mins ago

Heavy smoke in garage at Miami International Airport after multiple vehicles catch fire

Johnson was expected to appear in bond court Wednesday. Attorney information wasn't available.

Broward County Public Schools officials released a statement on the arrest.

"The employee in question will be reassigned pending the outcome of the law enforcement investigation," Wednesday's statement read. "In the interim, the Assistant Principal will assume responsibility for the school to ensure continuity of leadership and operations."

This article tagged under:

Broward County
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us