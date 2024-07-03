Former Marathon resident sentenced to 20 years in prison is accused of more child sex crimes

A former Marathon resident, recently sentenced to 20 years in prison on child pornography charges, is now accused of additional sex crimes.

Eric Edward Cadogan, 39, was charged on June 27 with suspected child cruelty, sexual assault on a minor, lewd and lascivious behavior and contributing to the delinquency of a child, among others, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. He is behind held at Monroe County jail on $2,225,000 bond.

Cadogan is a resident of La Crosse, Wisconsin, but the sheriff's office said he is a "former [liveaboard] of Boot Key Harbor in Marathon, Florida," along with his wife, Kia Lynn Cadogan, who also has been accused of sex crimes.

Eric Cadogan pleaded guilty in March to "distributing child pornography and was sentenced in June 2024 to 20 years in federal prison to be followed by a lifetime of supervised release," the sheriff's office said.

Court documents stated that in that case, he uploaded and distributed child pornography using the social media messaging platform "Kik,” under the screen name “LiveLife4fun69.”

He told an undercover agent that he was in possession of “100 of videos n pictures," and said that he had engaged in sexually explicit conduct with minor children.

Authorities said they brought the additional accusations against Eric Cadogan last week after an investigation by the sheriff's office, the FBI and Office of the State Attorney.

Kia Lynn Cadogan

His wife, Kia Lynn Cadogan, was arrested in January and accused of incest, neglect of a child without great bodily harm and 18-year-old or older sexual battery with victim under 12 years old. She received an additional misdemeanor count of battery in June.

Her case has yet to be adjudicated in the Monroe County, Florida courts, the sheriff's office said. She is being held on $550,000 bond.