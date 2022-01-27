Former Miami-Dade Prosecutor Facing Prostitution Charge

A former Miami-Dade County prosecutor has been arrested on a prostitution charge after he was nabbed in an undercover sting, police said.

David Benjamin, 41, was arrested on Jan. 20 in the area of Southwest 44th Place and Southwest 7th Street in Miami, an arrest report said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to the report, police were conducting an undercover operation in the area, which is known for prostitution activity, when Benjamin approched undercover officers from Miami and Coral Gables in his white Lexus and inquired the price for a sex act.

Benjamin agreed to pay $30 for the sex act and was told by one of the undercover officers to meet at a nearby motel, the report said.

Benjamin was taken into custody, but refused to answer questions and asked for an attorney, the report said. He was later booked into jail, and attorney information wasn't available.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said Benjamin worked for the office as an assistant state attorney from September 2005 through November 2011.