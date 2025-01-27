North Miami Beach

Former North Miami Beach Mayor pleads guilty on voting irregularities charges

DeFillipo was charged with three counts of an unqualified elector willfully voting, a third-degree felony, records showed

By Christian Colón and Julian Quintana

Former North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo pleaded guilty Monday to charges of voting as an unqualified elector, as part of a deal with prosecutors.

In 2023, DeFillipo was charged with three counts of an unqualified elector willfully voting, a third-degree felony.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

As part of the agreement,  DeFillipo will not be considered a convicted felon, but he is banned from running for office again and will be placed on probation for the next four years.

He will also have to complete 200 hours of community service.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"Former Mayor Di Filippo accepts responsibility for what plainly was not the best way to handle his residency issue. He acknowledges that, especially because he spent his entire life trying to help the public," said defense attorney Benedict Kuhne. "He knows that this is the way for the public to help him to move along. He'll be able to continue in his employment status. He will not be gone from the community. He intends to recommit to the community, while not as a public official, but he expects to be a servant of the people for a long time to come."

It’s a case the NBC6 Investigates team has been following for years. It all began when a resident and a commissioner’s former campaign worker filed a complaint with the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust claiming the mayor lived in Davie with his family and not in North Miami Beach as required by the city charter.

In 2023, the mayor, in an exclusive interview with NBC6, admitted to using an old address within city limits to vote, calling it an honest mistake.

Local

6 to Know 10 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

only on 6 11 mins ago

Business owner gives tools to man after work van stole in Fort Lauderdale

"I totally forgot, it was an oversight and I had it fixed immediately when I noticed," DeFillipo told NBC6. "We’re human, we make mistakes."

Later, in a deposition, the mayor acknowledged his family was living in a $1.2 million home in Davie. He cited “marital issues” and concerns over crime for his family’s move.

DeFillipo and the North Miami Beach commission were embroiled in controversy for months. Some commissioners began refusing to attend city meetings, arguing the mayor didn’t have the authority to preside over the meetings.

This is a developing story.

This article tagged under:

North Miami Beach
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us