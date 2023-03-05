Fort Lauderdale-Bound Plane Makes Emergency Landing Back in Cuba After Bird Strike

A Southwest Airlines flight bound for Fort Lauderdale returned to Havana Sunday after the aircraft was reportedly struck by a bird and cellphone video showed smoke filling the cabin.

Southwest flight 3923 returned to José Martí International Airport after passengers reported the engine catching fire mid-flight.

"Southwest flight #3923 departing Havana, Cuba, for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sunday morning reportedly experienced bird strikes to an engine and the aircraft’s nose shortly after takeoff," an airline spokesperson said in a statement to NBC 6.

Cellphone video showed smoke filling the cabin and the oxygen masks released. Passengers are heard yelling in panic.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The plane was safely returned to Havana and the passengers evacuated the aircraft via the emergency slides. The airline said the customers and crew would be accommodated on another flight to Fort Lauderdale.

Cuban airport officials said the passengers were evacuated in good condition and an investigation was underway.