Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Halts Flights, Traffic Due to Bad Weather

Bad weather has temporarily halted flights and roadway traffic out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday.

The airport tweeted that FLL was closed to flights and roadway traffic until further notice due to heavy rainfall and flooding.

Travel #alert (Update No. 3): #FLL is closed to flights & roadway traffic until further notice due to the ongoing heavy rainfall & flooding on the entrance & exit roadways. Again, please do not try to enter or leave #FLL at this time. Check your airline for revised flight status. — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) April 12, 2023

Officials urged travelers to not try to enter or leave the airport due to flooding at the entrance and exit roadways.

Travelers were also urged to check their airlines for revised flight statuses. The airport's ground shuttle system was also temporarily suspended.

A video on Twitter showed flooding in a parking garage at FLL.

The heavy rain dumped what looks like waterfalls and rivers near FLL. One Twitter user said a friend had been stuck in her car for an hour due to the flooding.

This is from my friend @boograyson. Has been stuck in her car for an hour at Fort Lauderdale airport due to intense flooding. pic.twitter.com/bCOOGqzfLP — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) April 12, 2023

The National Weather Service reported the water reached close to the tops of car tires. Unofficial rainfall measurements of at least 10 inches have fallen so far.

Over at Miami International Airport, officials told NBC6 there were two short periods of flight delays due to lightning, and no flight cancelations.

Multiple tornado, flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in South Florida as heavy rain swept through the area for the third day in a row.

Officials in Fort Lauderdale also closed the Kinney Tunnel due to the weather.