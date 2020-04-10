coronavirus

Fort Lauderdale Requiring Face Coverings in Grocery Stores and Essential Businesses

Anyone making deliveries or providing delivery services must also wear a face covering

Fort Lauderdale is the latest South Florida city to require face coverings in public to try to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The order requires people to wear face coverings inside any essential business or service in the city, including grocery stores, pharmacies, healthcare facilities, gas stations, banks, laundromats, pet supply stores, childcare centers, and funeral homes.

Anyone making deliveries or providing delivery services must also wear a face covering.

Mayor Dean Trantalis signed the order, which will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and remain in effect through at least April 30.

"It is abundantly clear that the coronavirus is being spread by people exhibiting symptoms, as well as those who are asymptomatic," Trantalis said in a statement. "These regulations are being put in place to help limit the community spread of COVID-19 by reducing the risk of exposure in an effort to protect the health, safety, and welfare of those who live, work, and visit our City."

The order requires any covering or mask, but not an N95 or medical grade mask.

A number of other localities in South Florida have issued similar orders requiring face coverings, including all of Miami-Dade County.

