Fort Lauderdale Shooting Leaves 2 Teens Hospitalized, 3rd Arrested

Two teens were hospitalized and a third was arrested following a shooting in Fort Lauderdale Monday night.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard.

Fort Lauderdale Police said officers and fire rescue workers responded and found two gunshot victims.

The victims, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, were taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The suspect, a 16-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, police said.

An investigation was ongoing.

The shooting happened less than an hour after another Memorial Day shooting in South Florida on Hollywood Beach's Broadwalk that left nine people injured.