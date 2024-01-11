Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale's Henry E. Kinney Tunnel to temporarily close. Here's what to know

The Florida Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that starting on Tuesday the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel will be fully closed for several days.

Federal Highway (US-1) between SE 2nd Street and SE 7th Street, including the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel will be closed from 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16 to 5 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 20.

Major traffic delays are expected due to the closure.

Northbound US-1 traffic will be detoured via SE 7th Street, SE 3rd Avenue, and Broward Boulevard.

Southbound US-1 traffic will be detoured via Broward Boulevard, SE 3rd Avenue, and Davie Boulevard. Signage will be in place to assist drivers.

Fort Lauderdale officials said the closure is part of the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel Improvements projects and FDOT crews will be working on north ventilation building fan replacement operations, Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) conduit operations, concrete pole installation operations, and wire pulling operations.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes or avoid the area.

