FPL Sends Crews to Louisiana to Support Power Restoration Ahead of Hurricane Ida

Florida Power & Light Company deployed employees and contractors Sunday to support power restoration as Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana.

A team of more than 750 employees and contractors will assist Entergy Louisiana and Cleco with their restoration after Hurricane Ida has passed.

Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday as a powerful Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph. It also marks the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall in Louisiana.

“Just as our neighboring utilities have come to Florida to support us, we will be there for our brothers and sisters in need, getting their communities back up and running safely. Hurricane Ida is a very dangerous storm. Our thoughts and prayers are with those in the storm’s path,” said FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy.