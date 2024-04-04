Fugitive wanted in 2002 Broward murder arrested after he's found in Dominican Republic

A fugitive wanted in a Lauderhill murder case was behind bars in Broward Thursday, more than two decades after he allegedly killed a man and kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her young son at gunpoint.

Kareem Jobbar Lightbourne, 47, was booked into the Broward jail on Wednesday on charges including first-degree murder, armed kidnapping and grand theft, records showed.

Broward Sheriff's Office Kareem Jobbar Lightbourne

FBI officials said Thursday that Lightbourne had been recently located in the Dominican Republic where he was detained by authorities then expelled to the United States for immigration violations.

Lightbourne has been a wanted man following the December 2002 incident.

Authorities said Lightbourne entered the home of his ex-girlfriend, Monifa Smith, where he shot and killed 23-year-old Kirk Ennis.

Lightbourne then kidnapped Smith and her then-2-year-old son at gunpoint, authorities said.

FBI officials said Lightbourne later fled from Florida.

Lightbourne was being held without bond Thursday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.