FWC stopped boat carrying 25 Haitian migrants off Florida: DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis said a boat carrying 25 Haitians was stopped off Florida's coast as law enforcement resouces have been deployed to stop possible migrants coming from the island nation that's experiencing a spike in violence and turmoil.

DeSantis made the announcement at a news conference in Polk County Friday where he signed three pieces of legislation that he said are aimed at deterring illegal immigration.

According to DeSantis Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers within the past couple weeks stopped the vessel near Sebastain Inlet that was carrying 25 people from Haiti.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

On board the boat, officers found drugs, guns and night vision gear, DeSantis said.

The news comes days after DeSantis announced he'd ordered more than 250 law enforcement officers to the Florida Keys to help stop what he anticipates to be an increase in Haitian migrants fleeing violence in their country.

In recent days, Haiti has witnessed a series of gang attacks that have paralyzed the country, forcing thousands of people from their homes, especially in the capital city of Port-au-Prince, where the port and airport remain closed. The armed gangs seized power in much of Port-au-Prince following the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise and now control about 80% of the city.

The group sent to the Keys includes a mix of Florida Department of Law Enforcement and FWC officers along with members of the Florida National Guard and Florida State Guard.

The state will also deploy four helicopters, a plane, eight seacraft and drones to help interdict migrants.

"Given the situation that's happening in Haiti, some brutal reports that are happening, we want to make sure that we're protecting Floridians," DeSantis said Friday.

The Coast Guard has repatriated 131 migrants found at sea to Haiti since Oct. 1, including 65 on Tuesday who were found on a boat near the Bahamas last week, according to a news release.

DeSantis said Florida resources have already been assisting the U.S. Coast Guard to stop vessels off Florida, and since January 2023 have helped stop 670 vessels carrying over 13,500 illegal immigrants.

"We've got an incredible amount of resources that are now on display to be able to prevent," DeSantis said. "This is not really our responsibility, this is the federal government's responsibility. Coast Guard does by and large a good job but they're undermanned."

Among the pieces of legislation signed by DeSantis are a bill that increases sentencing for people who drive without a valid licebnse, a bill that says no Florida jurisdictions will recognize identifications issued to undocumented people in other states, and another that enhances penalties for people who commit crimes in the state after they return to the country after being deported.