Gas Prices Continue to Drop Across Florida as Holidays Approach: AAA

Gas prices declined by another 12 cents per gallon last week in the state of Florida, according to AAA.

The drop is the latest in a 31-day streak of declines that have brought the price of gas down by a total of 41 cents per gallon thus far.

On Sunday, the average for gasoline in Florida was $3.16 per gallon — 11 cents per gallon more than a year ago, AAA reports.

The state average is now $1.73 per gallon less than the record-high price of $4.89 per gallon, which was set in June 2022.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Regionally, AAA reports that the most expensive metro markets are currently West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.39), Naples ($3.33) and Gainesville ($3.32).

Alternatively, the least expensive metro markets are Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.89), Pensacola ($2.92) and Panama City ($2.92), according to AAA.

Back in June, oil prices traded as high as $123.70 per barrel. On Friday, U.S. oil settled at $71.02 per barrel, marking the lowest daily settlement of the entire year.

"Economic recession concerns have kept downward pressure on the global fuel market, causing crude oil prices to plummet, dragging gas prices down with them," said Mark Jenkins, Public Relations Manager for AAA - The Auto Club Group.

Jenkins predicts that unless fundamentals change, the state average "could easily sink below $3 a gallon before Christmas Day."

Pump prices are already below what drivers paid during last year's holidays, AAA reports. In 2021, Florida gas prices averaged $3.23 per gallon on Christmas Day and $3.22 per gallon on New Year's Eve.

Here are some tips from AAA about saving on gas this holiday season:

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon for each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon for each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using AAA's Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices