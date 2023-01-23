Gas Prices Rise Nearly 15 Cents in Last Week Across Florida: AAA

Drivers across the state of Florida noticed something unwanted at the gas pump in the last week: a steep rise in prices per gallon.

AAA reports the average price rose to $3.41, nearly 15 cents higher than last week. Prices are up 43 cents in the last month and 19 cents from this date one year ago.

In Miami, the average cost is $3.47 a gallon - up 14 cents from last week and 36 cents from last month. In Fort Lauderdale, the average cost is $3.46 a gallon - up 13 cents from last week and 40 cents from last month.

You can save money by using apps like GasBuddy to find the stations with the lowest prices near you. And it lets you sort by fuel type, payment method, gas station brand and more. Here's what to do.

Getting started

Download the GasBuddy app, either on Apple's App Store or on Google Play.

Open GasBuddy and tap "Sign Up."

Enter your email and zip code

You'll need to share your location, a feature that can be turned off in your phone settings later on.

Picking gas