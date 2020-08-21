Back to School

Georgia Teachers' Back-to-School Rap Goes Viral As Many Begin Virtual Learning

By Sheli Muñiz

A Back to School rap about virtual learning is going viral after two Georgia teachers remixed Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin” song. NBC 6 anchor Sheli Muñiz caught up with the stars of the video, Mrs. Audrianna Williams and Mrs. Callie Evans.

View this post on Instagram

Tomorrow is the first day of virtual school !! With all the uncertainty these past few months have brought, I want to be able to get my students excited for what’s to come. You all will still be great despite what we’ve been through. Let’s have a great year !! Go check out my sister @audriwill_ video ! It’s DOPE ! Thank you to the @monroecheerleaders for dancing ! Love y’all !! 💚 📸: @overstreetmediaservices #ThirdYearTeacher #WhatsPoppin #iTeach #TeachersOfInstagram #TeachersFollowTeachers Lyrics: What’s poppin’ Mrs. Evans on the beat, so tap in You got options, but you better pass my class no floppin’ Gone log in, everyday, every morning, I’m watchin’ Yeah we virtual, and you know what’s up, so we ‘bout to take it up a notch and Monroe is the best, no comparing We at the top, all truth no daring CTAE, Fine Arts, and sports, man I want it all to my self no sharing COVID-19 had us stressed, but it’s nothing We gon overcome that’s facts no bluffing Wear your masks, wash your hands, keep a safe distance Cause I really thought that a pandemic said sum On the South, we do more than rap Doing all we can, just to get you out the trap Teaching, uplifting, motivating, and engaging Our students going straight to the top, no cap

A post shared by Mrs. Callie Evans (@_coolcal) on

SHELI:  We are so excited to have you on our show. Talk to us about how all this started.

Mrs. Williams: Well, it actually started about 3-4 years ago with my first year teaching job. I did an end-of-the-school-year rap to celebrate my first year of teaching with my cheerleaders, and a few other students and Mrs. Evans joined me the next year.

SHELI: What’s been the feedback from people?

Mrs. Evans: The last time we were told we had over 4 million views. It's continuing to go up, but the feedback has been amazing. We have gotten so much support from our school, our administrators, co-workers, the city of Albany, and all around the world. It's amazing to see how much everyone loves us.

SHELI: South Florida really loves you guys. My favorite line is, 'You got options, but you better pass my class no floppin'.' What were your favorite lines?

Mrs. Williams: My favorite line is: 'Class is in session, but we just progressing. Success is the topic, but we just progressing. I’m passing the message.' So, like what Mrs. Evans said, (we just want to) let the kids know that it's all okay, and that (they just need to) focus on passing their classes.

SHELI: I think (everyone needs) to hear that right now, because it’s been such a stressful couple of months.

Mrs. Evans: Simply because we’re all going through the same things. We’ve all been affected by the pandemic, we all are nervous about virtual learning, so we all know what it feels like. We just have to be here for one another, lean on one another, and push through.

