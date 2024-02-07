Get ready for the 60th Annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival

Prepare to enjoy three days of world-class art, along with great food, culinary and interactive displays, performances, family areas and lots of fun at the 60th Annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival, Saturday through Monday February 17, 18 and 19 in downtown Coconut Grove, along the streets of McFarlane Road, South Bayshore Drive and Pan American Drive.

NBC6 and Telemundo 51 are once again the festival's media partners. We will be there all three days at our usual spot, where McFarlane Road and South Bayshore Drive meet. Stop by to say hello, meet members of our team, and pick-up some free station merch.

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival is one of the nation's largest outdoor art festivals. This year the festival will feature more than 240 internationally recognized and jury selected artists whose work covers various mediums such as clay, digital arts, drawing and pastel, glass, jewelry, painting, photography and much more.

People of all ages and sizes can enjoy the Inner Artists area where they can create and take home their own art. The Stacks, a popular stop at the festival returns with its six-container pyramid stack serving as a giant canvas where South Florida’s top muralists will be live painting throughout the festival.

New this year is the 360 Exhibition, a mesmerizing 360-degree dome experience, where state-of-the-art projectors transport you to a world of captivating visuals that surround and envelop your senses. Plus Flavors of the Grove, Arts & Drafts and the Anniversary Lounge.

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival is a ticketed event. Children 12 and under are free. To learn more about the festival and to purchase tickets visit CGAF.com.