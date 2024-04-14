Got a library card? Here are 10 free things you can do with it in South Florida

If you are looking for fun activities to do this weekend in South Florida, your free ticket for entry could already be in your wallet.

Aside from selecting your next novel, there are a number of things you can do with a free Miami-Dade Public Library card.

From accessing audiobooks to visiting museums across the city, here's a full list of things you could do with your library card free of charge.

1. Access audiobooks and e-books

If you are an avid reader, chances are you have probably switched to audiobooks or gone digital with an e-book.

But did you know you can access most books for free on your phone with your library card?

With apps like OverDrive, Libby, and Hoopla Digital, you can get countless audiobooks and e-books right to your mobile device.

Register with your library card number and access a number of collections from different genres from the comfort of your own home.

2. Have books delivered straight to you

If you prefer the physical copy of a book, don't worry about it.

The Miami-Dade Public Library offers a home delivery service where you can opt to have the books brought to your door.

Simply select, "Please mail this item to me at no charge" when browsing your library's online catalog and enjoy your selections at home.

3. Get homework help for your kids

During the schoolyear, your child or someone you know may need a little help with their homework. Well, their library card could be the key to receiving that extra support.

The Miami Dade Public Library offers free homework help and tutoring by certified teachers in reading, math and science.

Tutoring sessions are offered in person at 29 different branches on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and online on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To register for an appointment, click here.

4. Borrow a tablet or laptop for 30 days

All library locations allow you to use their computers and tablets for free with your library card, but did you know you could take some of the devices home?

Simply check the availability at your local branch or call ahead and you could put a tablet, Wi-Fi hotspot, or Chromebook on hold.

Once ready, you’ll receive a message to pick up your selected device.

5. Stream and download your favorite movies and music

With your library card, you may even be able to cut down on some streaming subscriptions.

With apps like Libby or Hoopla Digital, you can download and stream movies and read some of your favorite magazines right in the palm of your hand.

Whether you read e-books or want to read digital versions of The New Yorker or Vogue, you can gain access to these copies with your library card.

And on platforms like Freegal, you can access about 16 million songs and music videos and even download five songs per month.

6. Discover some of the best museums in Miami

Thanks to the Museum Pass Program you can access more than 15 museums across the Magic City for free.

Among the participating museums is the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science, HistoryMiami, The Bass, the Museum of Graffiti, Vizcaya Museum & Gardens and even Zoo Miami.

Simply go to the branch nearest you, speak with a staff member or browse their catalog to see which free museum has passes available.

Then use your library card and check one out.

7. Learn to speak a new language

If you've recently wanted to learn to speak French, Spanish or German you can do so for free with your library card.

Through your local library you can access Mango Languages.

With more than 70 languages to choose from, you can get curated lesson plans and become a fluent speaker in another language in no time.

Simply choose the language and start learning.

8. Attend free events

If you have children and would like to attend a story time, or are interested in art classes, libraries across Miami-Dade County regularly host events for card members and many times are free.

For a full list of events or to check out workshops near you, click here.

You can even use your card and access the YOUmake Miami program.

Through this program you can attend workshops that include, 3D design, graphic design, video production, painting, sewing and much more.

9. Get access to online versions of the Wall Street Journal and The New York Times

Subscription services to some of your favorite newspapers could get pricy, but with your library card, you can access the web editions of both The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal for free.

Simply make an account for each publication, request access codes from the library website and you are good to go.

There are no limits to how many codes you can use, so you can continue to stay informed and access the these editions whenever you like.

10. Access career boosting skills with Linkedln Learning

Looking to boost some of your career skills for your next job? Your library card can give you access to LinkedIn Learning free of charge.

With the online platform, you can choose from more than 16,000 different expert-led courses in several different fields.

Whether you are looking to learn web design, business skills, or editing you can reinforce your skillset for free with your library card.

How can I register for a library card?

In Miami-Dade County, residents can sign up for a library card for free.

To sign up in person, simply visit the library location nearest you and bring a photo ID or other acceptable ID to receive a physical card.

If you download the MDPLS mobile app you can also keep a digital version of your card.

While library cards are available to all residents, anyone age 16 or younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian for authorization.

To get a library card in Miami-Dade County, click here. To register for one in Broward County, click here.