Gov. DeSantis to Hold News Conference in Pensacola as Vaccine Distribution Continues

DeSantis will speak one day after holding a press conference in The Villages where COVID-19 vaccinations were beginning for healthcare workers and elderly residents.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a Wednesday morning news conference inside a Pensacola hospital as vaccine distribution continues around the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis will be at the Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital for the event, one day after holding a press conference in The Villages where COVID-19 vaccinations were beginning for healthcare workers and elderly residents.

"Our vaccines are going to be targeted for our elderly population," DeSantis said. "Our vaccines are going to be targeted where the risk is the greatest."

DeSantis said the state received about 179,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week and was expected to receive another 127,000 doses this week.

He said the state was also expected to get about 367,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine by the end of Tuesday.

