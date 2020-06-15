Hallandale Beach Summer Camp Reopens With Temperature Checks, Other Safety Measures

Monday marked the first day of summer camp in Hallandale Beach, where organizers and administrators have taken steps to enforce social distancing rules in an effort to prevent virus spread.

"This is not our average summer," Human Services Director Cora Daise told NBC 6. "We’re trying to make sure that we mitigate any spread or contact of COVID-19 in our environment.”

The City of Hallandale Beach operates a Summer Youth Cultural Enrichment Program through the Human Services Department from June to August for residents and non-residents in grades K to 8th.

This year, in light of the pandemic and concerns over a high number of cases in Florida, no more than ten children are allowed per classroom. Temperature checks will be taken at the door and then again every two hours, and masks are encouraged, but not required.

“We worked all weekend long making sure that the signs were placed on the floors, everything was clean," Daise said. "The desks were spaced out in accordance to measured six feet apart.”

80 kids are registered for camp this summer, about half the amount of campers there were last year. Due to all the hygiene safety measures, the camp's enrollment capacity is 91.

One of the camper's mothers said that she was "just trying it out, a little nervous but I like the procedures and everything they have in place so, we’ll give it a shot.”

The kids, meanwhile, were happy campers.

“It’s more fun because I stay in the house and I’m bored," said 10-year-old Jahlia Chambers. Another 10-year-old camper, Grace Franco, said the sanitary measures made her feel reassured.

“I like that wearing a mask and staying six feet apart," Franco said. "It makes me feel more safe.”