‘He Never Came Home': Family Seeks Answers in Fatal Miramar Hit-and-Run

The family of a man struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Miramar over the weekend is asking for the public's help to solve the case.

Silvio Jose Ortega Martinez was walking along Pembroke Road near 65th Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Sunday when he was fatally struck.

Surveillance footage showed a white sedan slamming into him before fleeing the scene, as bystanders rush to help the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members came together with Miramar Police officials on Tuesday to ask for the public's help in finding the driver.

Silvio Ortega Martinez was killed in a hit-and-run crash on 11/27/22 at 2:15AM, while crossing Pembroke Rd. near the 6500 block. The involved vehicle is believed to be a white Chevy Malibu. Witnessed the crash or have info. on the driver? Call #MiramarPD at 954-602-4000, ext. 0. pic.twitter.com/pUnB6WSxkS — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) November 29, 2022

Brother-in-law Kevin Ravaez spoke through a translator to describe what happened.

"The last time he spoke with him was that night, that evening, he called at 7 o'clock at night and he was with his friend, he invited his brother-in-law to come but he said he didn't want to go out so he called him and he said 'ok, you come to the house, we'll see each other and we'll talk' and then he never came home," the translator said. "So he kept calling him and texted him and he never responded so finally it was the next morning when he got the bad news."

Officials said they're searching for a white sedan, believed to be a Chevy Malibu, that will have front end damage. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.