Miami Gardens

‘He should be here': Loved ones remember teen killed in Miami Gardens accidental shooting

Teammates shared memories with George Harris Jr., on and off the field.

By Kim Wynne

NBC6

Family, friends, teammates, and people who knew 13-year-old George Harris Jr. gathered Wednesday night to grieve and to remember the young life gone too soon.

Pictures of Harris were lit up on a mobile billboard in the middle of Charles Hadley Park.

Investigators say Harris and others were playing video games inside a home in Miami Gardens Saturday when they got their hands on a gun, and it went off.

Police say a bullet struck Harris in the back of his head.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Miami Gardens Jan 15

Family identifies 13-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Miami Gardens home

Miami Gardens Jan 13

13-year-old boy dies after being shot in the head at Miami Gardens home

“George was loved very much,” said football coach Shanton Crummie. “He’s truly gonna be missed.”

“It’s just sad right now,” Crummie said. “Thirteen-year-old, he should be here. We should be having practice right now.”

Teammates shared memories with Harris, on and off the field.

“He was a smart, intelligent kid,” said teammate King Anderson. “He always did what he had to do. If he made a good play, he would call himself ‘the locksmith’ keeping it on lock.”

Antonette Whiteman was Harris’ English teacher.

“He was funny, but he was charismatic,” Whiteman said. “He got along with everybody. He got along with everybody. I would say he was a leader. He worked in the office as well. Everybody loved him.”

This article tagged under:

Miami Gardens
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us