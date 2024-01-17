‘He should be here': Loved ones remember teen killed in Miami Gardens accidental shooting

Family, friends, teammates, and people who knew 13-year-old George Harris Jr. gathered Wednesday night to grieve and to remember the young life gone too soon.

Pictures of Harris were lit up on a mobile billboard in the middle of Charles Hadley Park.

Investigators say Harris and others were playing video games inside a home in Miami Gardens Saturday when they got their hands on a gun, and it went off.

Police say a bullet struck Harris in the back of his head.

“George was loved very much,” said football coach Shanton Crummie. “He’s truly gonna be missed.”

“It’s just sad right now,” Crummie said. “Thirteen-year-old, he should be here. We should be having practice right now.”

Teammates shared memories with Harris, on and off the field.

“He was a smart, intelligent kid,” said teammate King Anderson. “He always did what he had to do. If he made a good play, he would call himself ‘the locksmith’ keeping it on lock.”

Antonette Whiteman was Harris’ English teacher.

“He was funny, but he was charismatic,” Whiteman said. “He got along with everybody. He got along with everybody. I would say he was a leader. He worked in the office as well. Everybody loved him.”