‘He was a human being': Foster mom wants justice in 15-year-old's killing in South Miami

Family-oriented and loving is how Andrea Price wants her foster son to be remembered after he was found slain in South Miami last week.

"He was a human being," Price said Sunday of 15-year-old Nolan King. "Nobody deserves to die the way that he died.”

Price said she was in her apartment back on Dec. 8 when one of Nolan’s friends rushed in and said something happened.

“I ran down,” Price said. “I saw him look like he was just sitting in the corner."

Police said the teen was shot and killed outside their apartment complex near Southwest 64th Street and 59th Place in South Miami.

Witnesses said they saw Nolan on the staircase, slumped over, but didn’t see any blood.

Price said she hasn’t been able to sleep ever since.

“I can’t get the image out of my head,” she said.

Two men were arrested after allegedly fleeing from officers in a white car that matched the description of a vehicle involved in the shooting.

Javari Jones, 19, and 18-year-old Quinton Mayo were arrested and charged with resisting officers.

Neither have been charged with Nolan’s murder, but Miami-Dade Police said they are persons of interest and knew the victim.

“Whoever has done this, I want them to be caught and put away,” Price said.

Price said Nolan had dreams of becoming a scientist.

"He will always live in our memories," she said.