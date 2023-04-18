Head of Coral Springs Prep School Charged With Alleged Sexual Misconduct

The head of a preparatory school in Coral Springs was arrested Monday for alleged sexual misconduct by an authority figure.

Tracy Smith, 43, faces one count of soliciting and engaging in sexual conduct by an authority figure.

During a hearing Tuesday, Smith was given a $25,000 bond and ordered not to have any contract with the victim, not to return to the school and not have contact with any minors other than family members.

Tracy Smith (Broward Sheriff's Office)

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police did not confirm if any students at Xceed Preparatory Academy, where Smith currently serves as the head of the Coral Springs campus, were involved in the alleged incident.

Smith has spent nearly 20 years as an instructor, academic coach and administrator in both public and private schools.

Xceed Prep did not release any statements on the incident at this time.