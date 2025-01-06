Heartbreaking 911 call reveals moment after man hit, killed by apparent stray bullet on New Year's Day

Warning: Parts of the 911 call may be distressing for our audience. For this reason, NBC6 has chosen not to publish the audio.

The heart wrenching 911 call reveal the moment after a South Florida man was shot and killed at the start of the new year in Fort Lauderdale by an apparent stray bullet.

Chris Dillon said he and his boyfriend Angel Nunez were ringing in the New Year at his home in Fort Lauderdale and were outside when the clock hit midnight.

“I grabbed the back of his head and he grabbed the back of my head and forcefully had the most beautiful kiss, it was so beautiful, backed off, I said 'I love you,' he said 'I love you,' and then he fell,” Dillon said. “I did not think he was dead, I did not think he was dead.”

Dillon tried to get Nunez up, but Nunez was unresponsive. He called 911.

"My partner and I were on the standing out on the deck, and a firecracker went off, we thought, but I think he's been shot!" Dillon is heard screaming on the call.

"It's midnight and all of a sudden he goes down," Dillon cried to the operator. "Across the river somebody was firing firearms or something, but please, he's not being himself."

"We thought it was a firecracker that hit him, that's what I thought," Dillon cried. "We're on an isolated section of the river. And across from the river was the direction where it came from. Could have been any of these townhomes over there or a dock at the end of the street. Please hurry, I have to go check on him."

Through pleas and cries Dillon tried to communicate to the operator what had occured.

"Ma'am. we were standing on the deck. It's struck midnight. We kissed, and the next thing you know, it looks like a firecracker had hit him, and the next thing you know, he's down. That's it. And it's a long distance across the river. You have to be a sharpshooter to do that," Dillon said.

Dillon found a slit on Nunez’s stomach. Police and paramedics showed up, and hours later, his boyfriend was dead.

“I cried, I started sobbing on the floor,” Dillon told NBC6. “It’s heartbreaking.”