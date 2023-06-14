Weather

Heat advisory in South Florida: How do we reach that level?

Temperatures aren’t too far removed from what is considered average during this time of the year, but the added humidity will make conditions feel unbearable.

By Llarisa Abreu

South Florida will be baking during the next few days, with what’s shaping up to be the hottest week of the year thus far. 

With limited rain chances and high levels of humidity, afternoon temperatures are anticipated to soar into the low to mid-90s.

Heat indexes at or above 105 degrees for at least two hours trigger a heat advisory.

That’s a new threshold for issuing a heat advisory in South Florida. For the first time this season, South Florida is under a heat advisory through 7 p.m. on Friday.

What does this all mean?

It is important to note that a heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature. 

Think of it like you are wearing a second layer of skin. 

Your body overheats more easily, leading to heat-related ailments like heat exhaustion, or even a heat stroke.  

Although temperatures aren’t too far removed from what is considered average during this time of the year, the added humidity is what will make conditions feel unbearable.

The official start of summer is next week, but because of South Florida's geographic location, it doesn’t take much to get these temperatures to climb. 

How to keep cool

  • Limit your time outdoors during peak heat hours.
  • Stay hydrated. Remember: children dehydrate faster than adults!
  • Limit your pet walks.
