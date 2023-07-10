first alert weather

Heat wave continues in South Florida as advisories stay in place, feels like temps soar to 105+

Saharan dust and haze will keep rain chances very low too, especially over the next couple of days

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

We continue to be locked into this heat wave as heat advisories are once again in play.

These advisories are valid through at least Wednesday evening as daily highs hit the mid-90s and feels like numbers soar to 105+.

Saharan dust and haze will keep rain chances very low too, especially over the next couple of days.

We see a very subtle pattern change late week and weekend.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A slight beach breeze may take one or two degrees off of our highs and rain chances will work back to about 40%.

Considering typical highs this time of the year top out around 90 degrees, this has been a painful stretch of mid-90s.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherWeatherFirst Alert Doppler 6000today’s forecastheat advisory
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us