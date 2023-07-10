Heat wave continues in South Florida as advisories stay in place, feels like temps soar to 105+

We continue to be locked into this heat wave as heat advisories are once again in play.

These advisories are valid through at least Wednesday evening as daily highs hit the mid-90s and feels like numbers soar to 105+.

Saharan dust and haze will keep rain chances very low too, especially over the next couple of days.

We see a very subtle pattern change late week and weekend.

A slight beach breeze may take one or two degrees off of our highs and rain chances will work back to about 40%.

Considering typical highs this time of the year top out around 90 degrees, this has been a painful stretch of mid-90s.