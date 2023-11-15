Heavy rain floods roadways, causes hundreds of flight delays in South Florida

Wednesday's washout in South Florida was leaving streets flooded, causing traffic nightmares and delaying hundreds of flights at local airports.

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Terminal Drive quickly flooded forcing some drivers to go off the roadway to get past the high water.

Others plowed through before the road was closed.

Inside, travelers were experiencing dozens of delays. By 5 p.m., more than 150 flights were delayed at FLL, along with three flights canceled.

At Miami International Airport, another 136 delays were reported Wednesday.

Out at the beaches, gusty winds and heavy rain led to the red flags indicating "no swimming" being brought out.

"We were a little bummed at first, but it is cool to see nature do its thing out here," said Brittany Hertzberg, visiting South Florida from Flint, Michigan.

On Hollywood Beach, some didn't let the rains damper their routines. Runners were running, people were strolling the sand, including one woman on a treasure hunt despite winds gusting in the 20 mph range.

Sammy Stagman had low expectations as he headed to his restaurant gig Wednesday morning.

"It is going to be slow, I think, but you gotta try and make a dollar as much as we can," he said. "So sometimes we will close down because I work on the dock, so sometimes the weather is too bad, no one is going to sit out there in this windy weather, so we will see."

In Lauderdale Lakes, crews worked to clear a tree that fell on two cars. The owner said he thinks it happened late Tuesday night.

NBC6 A tree was discovered to have fallen on two cars in Lauderdale Lakes on Nov. 15, 2023.

The wet weather also made for some slick conditions out on the roadways, leading to crashes in some cases.

Around 2 p.m., cameras showed a crash on Interstate 595 west of Interstate 95 that had traffic backed up.

Another video from Only in Dade showed a downed traffic light along Coral Way near Southwest 13th Street in Miami.

In Edgewater, crews were out as a water pump worked to prevent significant flooding on Northeast 23rd Street.

Up in Oakland Park, which experienced flooding Tuesday night, more streets were again covered with water Wednesday.

Broward County Public Schools canceled most after-school activities Wednesday. Broward College issued a college-wide closure including online and all campuses and centers as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The flood watch for South Florida will remain in place until 10 a.m. Thursday.