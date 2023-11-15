Live Radar: Track the heavy rain in South Florida as flood watch in effect

Track the severe weather in South Florida with the First Alert Doppler 6000:

After portions of Broward County picked up 4 inches or more of rain Tuesday, expect more of the same on Wednesday.

In fact, we think all of South Florida is in the crosshairs.

A flood watch remains in effect until mid-morning Thursday as many spots could see over 10 inches of rain.

Rainfall intensity will pick up Wednesday afternoon and overnight with most of the rain out of here by midday Thursday.

Winds are a story as well.

Winds could gust to 40 mph or more and that means trouble at the beaches and on the water.

Be sure to remain weather aware across South Florida today and tonight. Very heavy rainfall could lead to highly impactful urban flash flooding.



A Moderate Risk (level 3/4) of Excessive Rainfall is in effect. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/LiFlu6Oe95 — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) November 15, 2023

We are under a gale warning as seas could top 10 feet along with a high surf advisory calling for 6-10 foot waves to break at the beaches. On top of all of that a high risk of rip currents is in effect into Friday.