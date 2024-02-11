Here are all the South Florida links to the Bombardier Challenger jet that crashed near Naples

Friday's fiery jet crash on I-75 near Naples has some notable connections to the South Florida community.

From victims involved to the aircraft itself -- local families, companies and leaders are among those mourning this weekend.

Five people were onboard the jet, according to the FAA. The two victims who died were pilot Edward Daniel Murphy, 50, of Oakland Park and second in command Ian Frederick Hofmann, 65, of Pompano Beach, Collier County's Sheriff's Office announced on social media Saturday.

Hofmann’s son Christopher sent NBC6 a statement on his father's passing.

“The family is in shock and devastated but want to express our thanks for the heartfelt support we have received," he stated. "We know our father died a hero doing his best to save everyone he could on the plane. We ask for prayers during this difficult time.”

The people who survived are crew member Sydney Ann Bosmans, 23, of Jupiter, as well as passengers Aaron Baker, 35, and Audra Green, 23, both of Columbus, Ohio.

They're believed to be the same three people caught on camera running from the wreck -- saying two pilots were still inside the aircraft as it went up in flames.

N823KD, a Bombardier Challenger 604 aircraft, had taken off from an airport at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, at about 1 p.m. and was scheduled to land in Naples around the time of the crash, Naples Airport Authority spokesperson Robin King said. In the audio of a call made to air traffic control, a pilot requested an emergency landing, saying they had lost both engines.

The jet as well as it's pilot and co-pilot were reportedly part of Fort Lauderdale-based company Hop-A-Jet Worldwide Charter.

And, the final destination of the jet was Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) -- where Hop-A-Jet's corporate headquarters are located.

The company reportedly occupies the entire ground-floor of a modern office tower building near the U.S. Customs facility at FXE.

"Directly adjacent to the corporate offices are three 20,000 square foot aircraft hangars, housing Hop-A-Jet Worldwide Jet Charter’s on-site Flight Operations, Maintenance Department and Aircraft Completion Center," Hop-A-Jet states on its website.

Fort Lauderdale's mayor reacted to news of the fatal crash in a statement released on Sunday.

“I would like to extend my condolences to the families and friends of Edward Daniel Murphy and Ian Frederick Hofmann who were piloting the small plane that crashed near Naples on Friday afternoon," Mayor Dean Trantalis wrote.

"The ultimate destination of the plane was Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, where the plane’s operator is located," the mayor added. "I know the corporate family at Hop-A-Jet Worldwide Charter is also grieving for the loss of their employees and send my thoughts and prayers to them as well.”

Meanwhile in Collier County, the investigation into the crash continues. NTSB investigators are reportedly examining everything from flight track data, maintenance records and the pilot's flight experience.