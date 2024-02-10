Victims identified in fiery jet crash along I-75 in SW Florida

The victims of Friday's fiery jet crash along I-75 in SW Florida were identified by the Collier County Sheriff's Office on Saturday afternoon.

Five people were onboard the jet, according to the FAA.

The two victims who died were pilot Edward Daniel Murphy, 50, of Oakland Park and second in command Ian Frederick Hofmann, 65, of Pompano Beach, Collier County's Sheriff's Office announced on social media.

The people who survived are crew member Sydney Ann Bosmans, 23, of Jupiter, as well as passengers Aaron Baker, 35, and Audra Green, 23, both of Columbus, Ohio.

The jet — a Bombardier Challenger 604 — had taken off from an airport at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, at about 1 p.m. and was scheduled to land in Naples around the time of the crash, Naples Airport Authority spokesperson Robin King said. In the audio of a call made to air traffic control, a pilot requested an emergency landing, saying they had lost both engines.

Video showed the aftermath of the fiery crash that sent plumes of black smoke into the sky.

And, new video obtained by NBC6 on Saturday shows a witness approaching the burning plane as three survivors walk away claiming both pilots are still inside.

Survivors were reportedly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their exact conditions were unclear.