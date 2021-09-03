Here's How to Save Money, Even Through Uncertain Economic Times

How can you save money and get your finances in order during COVID-19?

Mark Williams with Brokers International says it does take effort to start on a savings plan during the pandemic, especially when many people have lost their jobs and unemployment benefits are ending on Sept. 6.

But it can be done.

"Regardless of your job, regardless of how your income comes in, is to try and set up some sort of safety net," Williams said.

And it can all start with just a few cents.

"Five cents, 10 cents, 15 cents, and although it doesn't sound like a lot, it's about the mindset," he said.

The mindset that you can build a nest egg, even in the worst of times.

"For every 25 I saw, I'm going to spend five as a treat. Now, I've made a game out of saving because what you'll find is the thrill of watching your savings account grow and it becomes more exciting than the extra treat you end up spending on," he said.

On Friday, President Joe Biden talked about the latest economic report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"As we head into Labor Day weekend, we have more evidence of the progress of our economy from last year's economic calamity," Biden said.

The economy created 235,000 new jobs in August and the unemployment rate fell to 5.2%, the lowest it has been in 18 months, it was reported Friday.

So whether you're changing jobs or adjusting to a new budget, experts suggest setting aside an amount of money that can be automatically transferred to a savings account, take advantage of no tax days to shop, save your income tax refund if you get one, and don't forget store apps because in the end, it all adds up.