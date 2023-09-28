High school band volunteer accused of fondling student at Miami-Dade school

A South Florida high school band volunteer was arrested after he was accused of sexual activity with a teen student.

Malachi Jesus Cheeseborough, 24, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, an arrest report said.

The alleged incident happened Sept. 21 and involves a 17-year-old student who's a member of her school band, the report said. The name of the girl's school was redacted from the report but the address given is Miami Carol City Senior High School.

The report said Cheeseborough, of Doral, is a volunteer for the band program at the girl's high school and that the incident happened at the school during school hours.

Miami-Dade Corrections Malachi Jesus Cheeseborough

The teen told investigators she'd entered a solo practice band room by herself because she wasn't feeling well, the report said.

A short time later, Cheeseborough entered the room and started rubbing her thighs, the girl said, according to the report.

The girl said she was wearing short tights and that Cheeseborough slid his hand through one of the leg holes of her shorts and started to fondle her privates, the report said.

The report added that she provided pictures of his hand inside her pants.

Cheeseborough was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.