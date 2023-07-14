High school football star charged as adult in Memorial Day double shooting in Fort Lauderdale

A rising high school football star is now being charged as an adult in connection with a Memorial Day double shooting in Fort Lauderdale that left two other teens hospitalized.

The shooting happened the night of May 29 in the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard not far from the Swimming Hall of Fame.

According to an arrest report, 16-year-old Tarrell Greene was caught on camera shooting the other two teens in a parking lot near the beach.

The surveillance video showed one of the victims approach on a bicycle and come close to Greene, and when he turns to walk away, Greene shot him, the report said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Tarrell Greene

The second victim was riding his bicycle when he was struck on the chin by a bullet fired by Greene, the report said.

Both victims, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, were taken to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.

Greene was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and is facing charges including two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and one count possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

The teen appeared in court Friday, where his attorney said he's been in jail for nearly two months while the case was investigated.

The attorney said Greene has no criminal history and expressed concern that the case could derail his football career.

Greene had posted on social media in recent months that he has offers to play football at the University of Miami, Alabama, and other schools.

"He’s a very prominent football player and has offers from schools all over the country, all the top schools judge," his attorney said during Friday's hearing.

The judge ordered Greene held without bond while he awaits trial.