Broward County

Hollywood Police Arrest Accused Wallet Snatcher

Phillip Reginald Grant, 53, is suspected of robbing seniors

By Wayne Roustan

He is suspected of targeting senior citizens for strong arm robberies, but he was quickly caught after a wallet was snatched from a man’s pocket in Hollywood, police said.

Phillip Reginald Grant, 53, is accused of walking up behind the alleged victim in the 1900 block of Fletcher Street about 9 a.m. Tuesday and grabbing the wallet.

Phillip Grant

According to a police report, Grant hopped on a bicycle and rode away.

Police searched the area and spotted Grant riding the bike into Hallandale Beach. They set up a perimeter and soon found Grant hiding in some bushes, the report stated.

Grant was charged with battery on a person over 65, robbery by sudden snatching, and resisting arrest without violence. He was charged with a similar crime in 2014. More charges are expected.

He remained in the Broward County Jail Thursday on bonds totaling $11,000, records show.

Broward CountyHollywood
