Hollywood Police Arrest Accused Wallet Snatcher

He is suspected of targeting senior citizens for strong arm robberies, but he was quickly caught after a wallet was snatched from a man’s pocket in Hollywood, police said.

Phillip Reginald Grant, 53, is accused of walking up behind the alleged victim in the 1900 block of Fletcher Street about 9 a.m. Tuesday and grabbing the wallet.

Broward Sheriff's Office

According to a police report, Grant hopped on a bicycle and rode away.

Police searched the area and spotted Grant riding the bike into Hallandale Beach. They set up a perimeter and soon found Grant hiding in some bushes, the report stated.

Grant was charged with battery on a person over 65, robbery by sudden snatching, and resisting arrest without violence. He was charged with a similar crime in 2014. More charges are expected.

He remained in the Broward County Jail Thursday on bonds totaling $11,000, records show.