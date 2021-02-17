Hollywood Police Search Wooded Area in Investigation Into Woman's Disappearance

Police were searching a wooded area in Hollywood Wednesday in connection with the disappearance of a young woman while she was out walking.

Aerial footage showed multiple officers searching through Anne Kolb Nature Center, where 21-year-old Noemi Bolivar may have been last seen.

Family and friends said Bolivar left her home on Feb. 11 to take a walk at the nature center, texting her roommate a photo from there.

Her phone later pinged from the area of the Hollywood Broadwalk that night, but she remains missing.

Volunteers have been searching all throughout Hollywood, passing out flyers for days.

The search continues for Noemi Bolivar, who disappeared a few days ago while on a walk. NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia reports

Family members said Bolivar looks very young and they described her as sweet but naive, and said they're worried she could have been a victim of human trafficking.

Bolivar's parents say she is a high-functioning person with autism and is on Adderal after she was diagnosed with ADHD.

Family members described her as very bright, with a major in wildlife ecology from Brigham Young University. But they’re worried someone could have abducted her.

“This is totally out of character to think that she would get up and leave," her mother, Marycel, said.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.