Homestead man identified as second victim of crash that killed FHP trooper

A Homestead man has been identified as the truck driver who was killed in a crash that also left a Florida Highway Patrol trooper dead last week.

Arsenio Mas, 55, was killed in the Feb. 2 crash that also claimed the life of Trooper Zachary Fink, FHP officials said Wednesday.

NBC6 spoke with Mas' family in Cuba, where he's originally from, and they said they are mourning his loss.

The crash happened in the early morning hours on Interstate 95 in Port St. Lucie.

Fink had been trying to stop a driver who was speeding and driving recklessly when the driver entered I-95 and started going in the wrong direction, against traffic, officials said.

Fink turned his car to follow the Kia and turned into the path of a tractor-trailer, which wasn't able to stop, officials said.

Mas, who was driving the tractor-trailer, was killed at the scene while Fink was airlifted to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

Fink, 26, was a 3-year veteran of FHP.

FHP FHP Trooper Zachary Fink

The Kia driver later crashed into a tree and fled on foot, but was taken into custody, officials said.

That driver, 30-year-old Michael Anthony Addison, of Lauderhill, faces 12 charges including vehicular manslaughter and fleeing and eluding.