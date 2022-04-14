Homestead Mother Accused of Attempted Murder of Child

A Homestead mother is facing charges after police said she tried to strangle one of her children.

Delanys Hernandez-Alvarez, 22, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of attempted felony murder causing injury, according to an arrest report.

The investigation into Hernandez-Alvarez began after a man called police and said the mother of his children had been making statements that she would harm her children and end her life, the arrest report said.

Police responded to an apartment in the 2700 block of Southeast 17th Avenue and encountered Hernandez-Alvarez, who told officers "she has been thinking about killing herself and harming her minor children so her boyfriend (father of children) can't have them," the report said.

The boyfriend told officers that Hernandez-Alvarez had already strangled one of her two kids, who then bit her on her finger, the report said.

Officers examined the child and saw red marks on the child's neck, the report said.

Hernandez-Alvarez was booked into jail, where she was being held on $100,000 bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

