Homestead Police searching for man who exposed himself to 10-year-old girl

Police in Homestead are searching for a man who they said exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl and tried to grab her.

The incident happened back on May 31 in the area of the Phoenix Apartments in the 1500 block of Northeast 8th Street.

Homestead Police officials said the girl was walking across the parking lot to take the garbage to the dumpster when the man got out of his car with his pants unbuttoned and private parts exposed.

She said the man started walking toward her and reached out in an attempt to grab her, but she pulled back and ran towards the playground area to hide.

After a few minutes, the suspect drove off.

On Tuesday, police released a sketch of the suspect, who they described as a black male, between 40 and 50, about 5-foot-9 or 5-foot-10, 150-175 pounds, with short hair.

His vehicle was described as n older model 4-door sedan, possibly a Toyota, cream or beige in color, with various items inside.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man.

"The community's assistance has been invaluable in solving many cases in the past, and we rely on your support once again to help us bring this suspect to justice," police said in a statement. "Your vigilance and cooperation can make a significant difference in maintaining the safety and security of our neighborhoods."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homestead Police immediately.