Horse dies in Coconut Creek barn fire: Police

One horse died in a barn fire early Thursday in Coconut Creek, according to police.

The barn at the property called Redstone Ranch went up in smoke at around 5 a.m., a Coconut Creek police spokesperson said.

Aerial images from the scene showed the charred remains of the structure where police said the flames appeared to have been contained.

According to police, another horse was hurt and taken to a large animal veterinarian.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

It was not immediately clear if any people were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Several fire trucks and police vehicles could be seen at the scene as people walked in and out of pens and appeared to try to move animals, including horses and donkeys.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.