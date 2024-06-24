How NBC6 is always On Your Side

Sure we live in paradise, but it doesn't always feel that way.

There's the rising cost of living especially for housing, on-going traffic woes, and consumer issues tied to builders, HOAs, medical issues and travel troubles (to name a few).

Since WTVJ launched as Florida's first television station, it has served the communities of South Florida by spotlighting the issues unique to this area and the dangers that threaten our safety, including tropical weather.

That's why NBC6 is On Your Side.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

At NBC6, we are committed to helping you – our valued Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe county audiences - to navigate living in South Florida.

If you have a consumer complaint or issue, our NBC6 Responds team answers every call and email. Submit a Consumer Complaint here.

And when severe weather threatens, our First Alert team of meteorologists is a trusted source to keep you prepared and ahead of any dangerous storms coming our way.

No matter how or where you get your news, NBC6 is here to help you.

That's NBC6 On Your Side.