How to Keep Track of Coronavirus Cases Closest to You

Florida is one of the hardest hit states when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic - with a growing number of cases being confirmed every day.
For residents living in South Florida, the thought of COVID-19 has created a cause for concern. More than half of all cases in the state have been recorded in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties.
As the number of cases are expected to increase in the coming weeks, residents may want to know how the virus is spreading in their communities.
NBC 6 has compiled a list of websites and social media pages where you can find the most up-to-date information from local leaders.
Miami-Dade County
Miami-Dade currently leads the state in the number of confirmed cases. And, with 34 cities and 43 municipalities in the area, county officials have created a COVID-19 website that provides users with the latest updates on the virus.
Broward County
Broward is a distant second to Miami-Dade County in terms of confirmed cases, but the area still accounts for 15% of cases in the state. County officials have a COVID-19 website for updates on the virus in the area.
Palm Beach County
Palm Beach recently expanded testing in the area, and has since seen the number of confirmed cases balloon to over 1,000. The county also leads the state in reported deaths. Palm Beach has created a website for COVID-19 updates in the county.
Monroe County
Monroe has seen the least amount of confirmed cases in South Florida. Still, the area has restricted all visitors from traveling into the county. Monroe has provided a COVID-19 website that is up to date with resources and information.
Florida's Department of Health also provides an up-to-date map that allows users to see cases broken down by county, city and zip code.