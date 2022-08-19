How to Watch Coverage of the Florida Primary Election Results on NBC 6

NBC 6 will present “Decision 2022: The Florida Primary," which can be seen across multiple platforms on Tuesday, August 23, beginning at 8:00 p.m. on election night.

The coverage, hosted by NBC 6’s Jackie Nespral and Jawan Stader, will include all the latest election returns, along with live coverage of the major races including the Democratic gubernatorial and senate races, state congressional races and several local races and referendums.

You can watch the coverage on NBC6.com, the NBC 6 app and mobile web or by downloading the NBC 6 app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Live coverage will also streamed in its entirety on "NBC South Florida News" channel on Peacock, The Roku Channel, and Samsung TV beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For how to watch on Peacock click here.

You can also tune in to the NBC 6 News at 11:00 p.m. on air for full coverage of all the races and latest returns.