How to Watch Miami Music Legend Betty Wright’s Memorial Service

Miami music legend Betty Wright, who several weeks ago passed away from cancer at age 66, will be honored with a funeral service on Saturday afternoon.

The ceremony will be broadcast online and on air by NBC 6 and is scheduled to begin at noon on May 23rd.

Wright, known for her hits "Clean Up Woman" and "Tonight Is the Night," was nominated for six Grammys and won for best R&B song in 1975 for "Where Is the Love."

“We adored and cherished our mother, we realized early that she was a blessing to all,” said Wright's daughter Asher Williams-Timmons in a written statement.

Born Bessie Regina Norris in Miami in 1953, Wright was singing as young as 2 years old, and she was signed to a record company when she was just 12. She released her first album, "My First Time Around," in 1968 at 15.

Wright also went on to found her own record label in the 1980s, releasing the album "Mother Wit." She produced more than 15 albums throughout her prolific career, one as recently as 2014 called "Living ... Love ... Lies."

The singer passed away on May 10th after battling cancer.