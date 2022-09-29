Florida Keys

Human Remains Found in Mangroves in Florida Keys: Sheriff

Two people who were attempting to secure a boat Wednesday morning found the remains near Mile Marker 5.5, not far from Stock Island, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said

By NBC 6

File image of a Monroe County Sheriff's Office vehicle
NBC 6

Authorities are investigating after what appear to be human remains were found in the mangroves in the Florida Keys.

Two people who were attempting to secure a boat Wednesday morning found the remains near Mile Marker 5.5, not far from Stock Island, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

IAN LATEST

Tropical Storm Ian 7 hours ago

2 Deaths Reported After Ian Leaves Path of Destruction Across Florida

hurricane ian 2 hours ago

Search and Rescue Underway in SW Florida After ‘500-Year Flooding Event’: DeSantis

Deputies responded and found the remains in a makeshift campsite, where clothing and food were also found, officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The discovery was not believed to be related to a vessel with migrants aboard that sank not far from Stock Island on Wednesday. Officials said four migrants swam to Stock Island but as many as 20 others were possibly missing.

Hurricane Ian skirted the Florida Keys Tuesday night, bringing major flooding and powerful wind gusts that downed trees and knocked out power to thousands of residents.

This article tagged under:

Florida KeysFloridaMonroe County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us