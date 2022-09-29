Human Remains Found in Mangroves in Florida Keys: Sheriff

Authorities are investigating after what appear to be human remains were found in the mangroves in the Florida Keys.

Two people who were attempting to secure a boat Wednesday morning found the remains near Mile Marker 5.5, not far from Stock Island, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Deputies responded and found the remains in a makeshift campsite, where clothing and food were also found, officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The discovery was not believed to be related to a vessel with migrants aboard that sank not far from Stock Island on Wednesday. Officials said four migrants swam to Stock Island but as many as 20 others were possibly missing.

Hurricane Ian skirted the Florida Keys Tuesday night, bringing major flooding and powerful wind gusts that downed trees and knocked out power to thousands of residents.