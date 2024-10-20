Hurricane Oscar makes landfall in the Bahamas and heads toward Cuba

Hurricane Oscar made landfall on the Great Inagua Island in the Bahamas and is now heading for northeastern Cuba. It is expected to reach Guantanamo or Holguin, Cuba as a category 1 hurricane this afternoon.

The track is still heading west, south west and looks to make landfall as a category one hurricane in northeastern Cuba.

The wind will weaken back to tropical storm strength but the rain looks to continue. Eastern Cuba could see 4” to 6”+ of rain over the next few days which could lead to flash flooding on the island.

The ridge of high pressure will also help block Hurricane Oscar from tracking west toward Florida.

A trough is developing, and this will help the steering winds will pull this back to the north and east. This will help it move away from the islands as it is forecast to accelerate in its movement. It will run into sheer so it will be harder for the storm to keep its strength.

It’s small in structure, so the terrain will heavily impact the structure of this storm too, once it makes landfall.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Southeaster Bahamas and the northern coast of Cuba. This includes the provinces of Holguin and Guantanamo.

Hurricane watches are in effect of the north coast of Las Tunas.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the Turks and Caicos islands along with the south coast of Guantanamo and the north coast of Las Tunas.

Tropical storm watches are in effect for north coast of Camaguey.