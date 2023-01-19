‘I Don't Know Why:' Hialeah Party Rental Owner Speaks As Video Shows Truck Arsonist

The owner of a Hialeah party rental business is hoping surveillance footage will lead to the arrest of an arsonist who set fire to two of his trucks.

Hialeah Police and fire rescue crews responded to the fire at the San Pedro Party Rental business in the 2200 block of West 80th Street around 5 a.m. Monday and found two trucks in flames.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames and there were no injuries, but owner Pedro Rojas said his business has been impacted.

NBC 6's Laura Rodriguez has more on what the family who owns the business is saying Monday.

"Bad, I feel bad," Rojas said Thursday.

Surveillance footage obtained by NBC 6 Thursday showed a person in a hoodie pouring a liquid onto the front of three box trucks before managing to light two of them on fire.

"When he put fire in the first, he jumped and put fire in the second one," Rojas said.

Rojas said the trucks were loaded with items that had been picked up from weekend events. He estimates a loss of more than $100,000.

He said he hopes insurance will cover the loss but in the meantime the business relies heavily on the trucks, which he needs to fulfill client orders.

"Maybe I have to rent some to make all the orders," Rojas said.

Detectives are working to find the suspect. Rojas said he has no idea why he was targeted.

"I dont know. All I do is work. I don’t know why," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.