“I Don’t Know Why This Happened”: Parents of Murdered Little Haiti Man Speak Out

The parents of a Little Haiti man who was shot to death near his home last month spoke out to the public on Tuesday, begging for anyone with any information to step forward and help the police with their investigation.

According to Miami police, Gonzalo Vizcardo was shot on November 7 around 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of Northeast Miami Place and East 55th Street.

Vizcardo was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a well-known community activist who worked with the Miami Dade Democrats, volunteering with the Bernie Sanders Campaign in the city.

"I don't know why this happened, I mean anything could have happened," said Vizcardo's mother at an emotional press conference Tuesday. "He was very loved by the people who knew him."

Police have still not been able to determine what ocurred the night Vizcardo was shot. Investigators know that he left the restaurant where he had dinner and stopped at the store at some point afterwards.

"There is potential that someone observed something, and what we need is for that person or that group of people to come forward, that could have some information," said Miami police chief.

According to his friends, Vizcardo would often walk from his home near Northeast 2nd Avenue and 55th Street to meet up for a bite to eat or grab a drink.

Police said surveillance video from the area had only provided a small piece of the puzzle.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. There is a $3,000 reward being offered for any information that may lead to an arrest.